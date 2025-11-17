Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Stubhub Holdings Inc (STUB)

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of Stubhub Holdings Inc (NYSE: STUB) was $14.87 for the day, down -20.99% from the previous closing price of $18.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$20.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17.4 million shares were traded. STUB stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.91.

Ratios:

Our analysis of STUB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.14 and its Current Ratio is at 1.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STUB now has a Market Capitalization of 6502072832 and an Enterprise Value of 6284060160. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.501 whereas that against EBITDA is 40.566.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STUB has reached a high of $27.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.53%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.53%.

Shares Statistics:

STUB traded an average of 5.08M shares per day over the past three months and 4043390 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 320.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 195.29M. Insiders hold about 46.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.13% stake in the company. Shares short for STUB as of 1761868800 were 19097867 with a Short Ratio of 3.76, compared to 1759190400 on 20218310. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19097867 and a Short% of Float of 10.12.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Stubhub Holdings Inc (STUB) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 7 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.5 and -$7.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.37. EPS for the following year is $1.23, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $1.62 and $0.99.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $485.56M. There is a high estimate of $502M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $469.35M.

Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.83B and the low estimate is $2.25B.