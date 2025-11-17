Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Stubhub Holdings Inc (STUB)

Abby Carey

Technology

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of Stubhub Holdings Inc (NYSE: STUB) was $14.87 for the day, down -20.99% from the previous closing price of $18.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$20.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17.4 million shares were traded. STUB stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.91.

Ratios:

Our analysis of STUB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.14 and its Current Ratio is at 1.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STUB now has a Market Capitalization of 6502072832 and an Enterprise Value of 6284060160. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.501 whereas that against EBITDA is 40.566.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STUB has reached a high of $27.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.53%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.53%.

Shares Statistics:

STUB traded an average of 5.08M shares per day over the past three months and 4043390 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 320.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 195.29M. Insiders hold about 46.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.13% stake in the company. Shares short for STUB as of 1761868800 were 19097867 with a Short Ratio of 3.76, compared to 1759190400 on 20218310. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19097867 and a Short% of Float of 10.12.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Stubhub Holdings Inc (STUB) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 7 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.5 and -$7.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.37. EPS for the following year is $1.23, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $1.62 and $0.99.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $485.56M. There is a high estimate of $502M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $469.35M.

Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.83B and the low estimate is $2.25B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.