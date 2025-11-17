Ratio Analysis: Unpacking AtlasClear Holdings Inc (ATCH)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

After finishing at $0.31 in the prior trading day, AtlasClear Holdings Inc (AMEX: ATCH) closed at $0.31, down -1.13%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11.85 million shares were traded. ATCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3478 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3022.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ATCH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.95 and its Current Ratio is at 0.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 ’24 when Atlas Fintech Holdings Corp. sold 6,250 shares for $15.93 per share. The transaction valued at 99,562 led to the insider holds 100,952 shares of the business.

Atlas Fintech Holdings Corp. sold 2,083 shares of ATCH for $27,058 on Nov 19 ’24. The 10% Owner now owns 98,869 shares after completing the transaction at $12.99 per share. On Feb 24 ’25, another insider, McBey Robert G, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 12,007 shares for $4.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATCH now has a Market Capitalization of 44602980 and an Enterprise Value of 45153360. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 152.918.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ATCH is 0.64, which has changed by -0.97689396 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ATCH has reached a high of $18.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -36.05%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -58.30%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 54.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6941380 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 126.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.07M. Insiders hold about 6.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ATCH as of 1761868800 were 17706008 with a Short Ratio of 0.33, compared to 1759190400 on 5875366. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17706008 and a Short% of Float of 14.050001000000002.