Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Castellum Inc (CTM)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

After finishing at $1.18 in the prior trading day, Castellum Inc (AMEX: CTM) closed at $1.16, down -1.69%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.74 million shares were traded. CTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.11.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CTM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.17 and its Current Ratio is at 4.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’25 when WRIGHT JAY O sold 160,000 shares for $1.17 per share. The transaction valued at 186,400 led to the insider holds 7,523,973 shares of the business.

WRIGHT JAY O sold 60,000 shares of CTM for $70,800 on Nov 11 ’25. The General Counsel, Secretary now owns 7,683,973 shares after completing the transaction at $1.18 per share. On Nov 11 ’25, another insider, WRIGHT JAY O, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 800,000 shares for $1.27 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTM now has a Market Capitalization of 111643040 and an Enterprise Value of 95233176. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.882 whereas that against EBITDA is -66.914.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CTM is -4.88, which has changed by 5.946108 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CTM has reached a high of $2.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.66%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.64%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5315440 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 94.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.13M. Insiders hold about 22.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.64% stake in the company. Shares short for CTM as of 1761868800 were 3508498 with a Short Ratio of 0.84, compared to 1759190400 on 3125885. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3508498 and a Short% of Float of 4.54.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Castellum Inc (CTM) reflects the collective analysis of 1 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.03 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.07M. There is a high estimate of $14.07M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.07M.

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $61M and the low estimate is $61M.