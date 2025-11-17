Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Insperity Inc (NSP)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $33.25 in the prior trading day, Insperity Inc (NYSE: NSP) closed at $32.66, down -1.77%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.55 million shares were traded. NSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.4665.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NSP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.12 and its Current Ratio is at 1.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on October 22, 2024, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $90.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 06 ’25 when Mehl Randall bought 2,000 shares for $34.25 per share. The transaction valued at 68,500 led to the insider holds 24,707 shares of the business.

Mehl Randall bought 1,000 shares of NSP for $33,880 on Nov 07 ’25. The Director now owns 25,707 shares after completing the transaction at $33.88 per share. On Sep 17 ’25, another insider, SARVADI PAUL J, who serves as the Chairman of the Board & CEO of the company, sold 10,850 shares for $51.98 each. As a result, the insider received 563,970 and left with 428,001 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NSP now has a Market Capitalization of 1253662976 and an Enterprise Value of 1227417600. As of this moment, Insperity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 73.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.182 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.604.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NSP is 0.51, which has changed by -0.5545554 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NSP has reached a high of $95.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -29.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -48.86%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 646.74K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1219040 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 36.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.70M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.56% stake in the company. Shares short for NSP as of 1761868800 were 2798720 with a Short Ratio of 4.33, compared to 1759190400 on 2629891. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2798720 and a Short% of Float of 11.06.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NSP’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.4, compared to 2.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.07218046. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.27. The current Payout Ratio is 98.97% for NSP, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-04 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-04. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2017-12-19 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.73, with high estimates of $1.88 and low estimates of $1.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.21 and $1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.14. EPS for the following year is $2.54, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $3.24 and $1.78.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.68B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.73B to a low estimate of $1.63B. As of. The current estimate, Insperity Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.61BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.96B. There is a high estimate of $2.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.91B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NSP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.58BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.37B and the low estimate is $7.1B.