Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Parsons Corp (PSN)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

After finishing at $85.25 in the prior trading day, Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) closed at $82.63, down -3.07%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.16 million shares were traded. PSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $84.5174 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $82.18.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PSN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.67 and its Current Ratio is at 1.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

On August 07, 2025, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $92.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Strong Buy on July 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $90.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 ’25 when McMahon Harry T. bought 8,064 shares for $58.30 per share. The transaction valued at 470,131 led to the insider holds 45,953 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PSN now has a Market Capitalization of 9078151168 and an Enterprise Value of 9877158912. As of this moment, Parsons’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.521 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.508.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PSN is 0.65, which has changed by -0.12440395 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PSN has reached a high of $113.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.15%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 996.69K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1257730 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 106.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.86M. Shares short for PSN as of 1761868800 were 5903325 with a Short Ratio of 5.92, compared to 1759190400 on 6399850. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5903325 and a Short% of Float of 11.26.

Earnings Estimates

Parsons Corp (PSN) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 10.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.31 and $3.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.24. EPS for the following year is $3.49, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $3.84 and $3.21.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.7B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.72B to a low estimate of $1.66B. As of. The current estimate, Parsons Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.73BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.59B. There is a high estimate of $1.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.47B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.75BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.25B and the low estimate is $6.6B.