Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Parsons Corp (PSN)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Ulysses Smith

Earnings

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $85.25 in the prior trading day, Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) closed at $82.63, down -3.07%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.16 million shares were traded. PSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $84.5174 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $82.18.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PSN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.67 and its Current Ratio is at 1.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

On August 07, 2025, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $92.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Strong Buy on July 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $90.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 ’25 when McMahon Harry T. bought 8,064 shares for $58.30 per share. The transaction valued at 470,131 led to the insider holds 45,953 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PSN now has a Market Capitalization of 9078151168 and an Enterprise Value of 9877158912. As of this moment, Parsons’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.521 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.508.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PSN is 0.65, which has changed by -0.12440395 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PSN has reached a high of $113.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.15%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 996.69K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1257730 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 106.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.86M. Shares short for PSN as of 1761868800 were 5903325 with a Short Ratio of 5.92, compared to 1759190400 on 6399850. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5903325 and a Short% of Float of 11.26.

Earnings Estimates

Parsons Corp (PSN) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 10.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.31 and $3.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.24. EPS for the following year is $3.49, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $3.84 and $3.21.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.7B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.72B to a low estimate of $1.66B. As of. The current estimate, Parsons Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.73BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.59B. There is a high estimate of $1.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.47B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.75BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.25B and the low estimate is $6.6B.

