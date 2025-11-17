Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Resmed Inc (RMD)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $252.11 in the prior trading day, Resmed Inc (NYSE: RMD) closed at $244.46, down -3.03%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.01 million shares were traded. RMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $251.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $244.29.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RMD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.13 and its Current Ratio is at 2.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on September 18, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $330.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when FARRELL PETER C sold 2,000 shares for $252.05 per share. The transaction valued at 504,100 led to the insider holds 66,110 shares of the business.

De Witte Jan sold 487 shares of RMD for $121,872 on Nov 11 ’25. The Director now owns 5,319 shares after completing the transaction at $250.25 per share. On Nov 12 ’25, another insider, Peter C Farrell, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $252.05 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RMD now has a Market Capitalization of 36799561728 and an Enterprise Value of 35145424896. As of this moment, Resmed’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.685 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.131.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RMD is 0.86, which has changed by 0.02105093 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RMD has reached a high of $293.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $199.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.16%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.92%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1386770 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 145.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.04M. Insiders hold about 0.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.72% stake in the company. Shares short for RMD as of 1761868800 were 9690007 with a Short Ratio of 9.18, compared to 1759190400 on 8806208. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9690007 and a Short% of Float of 7.64.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RMD’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.19, compared to 2.26 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.008686685. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.82. The current Payout Ratio is 22.30% for RMD, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-13 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-13. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2010-08-31 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 13.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Resmed Inc (RMD) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.77, with high estimates of $2.86 and low estimates of $2.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.24 and $10.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.9. EPS for the following year is $12.02, with 19.0 analysts recommending between $12.63 and $11.63.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $1.4B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.43B to a low estimate of $1.36B. As of. The current estimate, Resmed Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.28BFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.41B. There is a high estimate of $1.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.39B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.15BBased on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.17B and the low estimate is $5.91B.