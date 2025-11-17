Ratio Examination: Eastman Kodak Co (KODK)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, Eastman Kodak Co (NYSE: KODK) closed at $7.39 down -7.39% from its previous closing price of $7.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.74 million shares were traded. KODK stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.31.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Eastman Kodak Co’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.48 and its Current Ratio is at 0.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when Byrd Roger W. sold 19,744 shares for $8.00 per share. The transaction valued at 157,952 led to the insider holds 59,266 shares of the business.

ROGER W BYRD bought 19,744 shares of KODK for $153,806 on Nov 10 ’25. On Aug 14 ’25, another insider, Katz Philippe D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $5.67 each. As a result, the insider paid 56,700 and bolstered with 180,026 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KODK now has a Market Capitalization of 769272000 and an Enterprise Value of 1192396032. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.141 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.965.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KODK is 1.40, which has changed by 0.6170678 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KODK has reached a high of $8.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.90%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KODK has traded an average of 1.41M shares per day and 2711510 over the past ten days. A total of 96.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.63M. Insiders hold about 36.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.69% stake in the company. Shares short for KODK as of 1761868800 were 6838757 with a Short Ratio of 4.85, compared to 1759190400 on 8235242. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6838757 and a Short% of Float of 11.450000000000001.