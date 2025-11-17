Ratio Examination: Eastman Kodak Co (KODK)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Ulysses Smith

Earnings

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, Eastman Kodak Co (NYSE: KODK) closed at $7.39 down -7.39% from its previous closing price of $7.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.74 million shares were traded. KODK stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.31.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Eastman Kodak Co’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.48 and its Current Ratio is at 0.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when Byrd Roger W. sold 19,744 shares for $8.00 per share. The transaction valued at 157,952 led to the insider holds 59,266 shares of the business.

ROGER W BYRD bought 19,744 shares of KODK for $153,806 on Nov 10 ’25. On Aug 14 ’25, another insider, Katz Philippe D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $5.67 each. As a result, the insider paid 56,700 and bolstered with 180,026 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KODK now has a Market Capitalization of 769272000 and an Enterprise Value of 1192396032. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.141 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.965.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KODK is 1.40, which has changed by 0.6170678 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KODK has reached a high of $8.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.90%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KODK has traded an average of 1.41M shares per day and 2711510 over the past ten days. A total of 96.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.63M. Insiders hold about 36.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.69% stake in the company. Shares short for KODK as of 1761868800 were 6838757 with a Short Ratio of 4.85, compared to 1759190400 on 8235242. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6838757 and a Short% of Float of 11.450000000000001.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.