Ratio Examination: Harmonic, Inc (HLIT)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the latest session, Harmonic, Inc (NASDAQ: HLIT) closed at $9.56 down -0.52% from its previous closing price of $9.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.9 million shares were traded. HLIT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.44.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Harmonic, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.64 and its Current Ratio is at 2.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 ’25 when Whalen Daniel T bought 2,000 shares for $8.25 per share. The transaction valued at 16,500 led to the insider holds 13,840 shares of the business.

Whalen Daniel T bought 2,000 shares of HLIT for $17,980 on May 30 ’25. The Director now owns 11,840 shares after completing the transaction at $8.99 per share. On Feb 25 ’25, another insider, Whalen Daniel T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $9.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,990 and bolstered with 9,840 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HLIT now has a Market Capitalization of 1079689344 and an Enterprise Value of 1092134272. As of this moment, Harmonic,’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 16.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.718 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.589.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HLIT is 1.07, which has changed by -0.19999999 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HLIT has reached a high of $13.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.15%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HLIT has traded an average of 882.48K shares per day and 1042940 over the past ten days. A total of 112.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.45M. Insiders hold about 1.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.16% stake in the company. Shares short for HLIT as of 1761868800 were 2218991 with a Short Ratio of 2.51, compared to 1759190400 on 2232246. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2218991 and a Short% of Float of 2.3800000000000003.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 6.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Harmonic, Inc (HLIT) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.57 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $140.96M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $144M to a low estimate of $139.9M. As of. The current estimate, Harmonic, Inc’s year-ago sales were $222.17MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $139.73M. There is a high estimate of $140.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $137.51M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLIT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $558M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $539M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $551.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $678.72MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $665.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $681.82M and the low estimate is $645M.