Ratio Examination: Knowles Corp (KN)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Ulysses Smith

Earnings

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

In the latest session, Knowles Corp (NYSE: KN) closed at $21.65 down -1.05% from its previous closing price of $21.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.81 million shares were traded. KN stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.765 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.28.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Knowles Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.19 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

On February 14, 2025, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $17.

ROTH Capital Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 ’25 when Niew Jeffrey sold 98,252 shares for $23.71 per share. The transaction valued at 2,330,027 led to the insider holds 939,370 shares of the business.

Niew Jeffrey sold 38,404 shares of KN for $904,407 on Nov 03 ’25. The President & CEO now owns 939,370 shares after completing the transaction at $23.55 per share. On Nov 03 ’25, another insider, JEFFREY S NIEW, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 38,404 shares for $23.55 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KN now has a Market Capitalization of 1863123072 and an Enterprise Value of 1948838272. As of this moment, Knowles’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.398 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.637.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KN is 1.51, which has changed by 0.20814729 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KN has reached a high of $24.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.93%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.68%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KN has traded an average of 654.55K shares per day and 779920 over the past ten days. A total of 85.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.83M. Insiders hold about 2.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.93% stake in the company. Shares short for KN as of 1761868800 were 3315420 with a Short Ratio of 5.07, compared to 1759190400 on 3916067. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3315420 and a Short% of Float of 5.79.

Earnings Estimates

Knowles Corp (KN) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 4.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.1 and $1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.1. EPS for the following year is $1.22, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $1.25 and $1.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $156.22M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $158M to a low estimate of $154.5M. As of. The current estimate, Knowles Corp’s year-ago sales were $142.5MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $143.1M. There is a high estimate of $147.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $135.6M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $589M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $585.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $587.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $553.5MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $621.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $625M and the low estimate is $617.2M.

