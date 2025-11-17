Ratio Examination: Latham Group Inc (SWIM)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Latham Group Inc (NASDAQ: SWIM) closed at $6.5 down -1.52% from its previous closing price of $6.6. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.01 million shares were traded. SWIM stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.33.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Latham Group Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.72 and its Current Ratio is at 2.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on December 09, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On March 18, 2024, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $3 to $4.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on March 13, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4.50 to $2.60.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 ’25 when DELLAQUILA FRANK J bought 5,000 shares for $8.24 per share. The transaction valued at 41,200 led to the insider holds 21,814 shares of the business.

JOSHUA D COWLEY bought 39,934 shares of SWIM for $284,510 on Aug 11 ’25. On May 15 ’25, another insider, Gloe Oliver C., who serves as the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, bought 13,500 shares for $6.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 82,350 and bolstered with 466,630 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SWIM now has a Market Capitalization of 769928128 and an Enterprise Value of 1003312512. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.882 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.796.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SWIM is 1.72, which has changed by 0.12847221 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SWIM has reached a high of $8.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.72%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.44%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SWIM has traded an average of 563.75K shares per day and 778180 over the past ten days. A total of 116.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.42M. Insiders hold about 63.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SWIM as of 1761868800 were 3245998 with a Short Ratio of 5.76, compared to 1759190400 on 4085058. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3245998 and a Short% of Float of 7.75.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Latham Group Inc (SWIM) reflects the combined expertise of 5.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $96.17M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $97.2M to a low estimate of $95.44M. As of. The current estimate, Latham Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $87.27MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $119.66M. There is a high estimate of $123M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $117M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWIM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $543.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $541.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $542.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $508.52MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $570.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $578.6M and the low estimate is $561M.