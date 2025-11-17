Ratio Examination: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, Louisiana-Pacific Corp (NYSE: LPX) closed at $75.41 down -0.61% from its previous closing price of $75.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.84 million shares were traded. LPX stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.01.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Louisiana-Pacific Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.72 and its Current Ratio is at 2.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

On May 07, 2025, Loop Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $110.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on August 08, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $99.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 ’25 when Macadam Stephen E. bought 3,200 shares for $78.06 per share. The transaction valued at 249,792 led to the insider holds 41,149 shares of the business.

HORTON OZEY K JR sold 500 shares of LPX for $50,500 on Aug 14 ’25. The Director now owns 29,728 shares after completing the transaction at $101.00 per share. On Aug 13 ’25, another insider, HORTON OZEY K JR, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500 shares for $101.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LPX now has a Market Capitalization of 5283849728 and an Enterprise Value of 5313813504. As of this moment, Louisiana-Pacific’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.884 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.33.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LPX is 1.82, which has changed by -0.34585357 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LPX has reached a high of $122.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $75.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.13%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LPX has traded an average of 848.48K shares per day and 1209950 over the past ten days. A total of 70.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.42M. Insiders hold about 1.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.63% stake in the company. Shares short for LPX as of 1761868800 were 3676804 with a Short Ratio of 4.33, compared to 1759190400 on 3683283. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3676804 and a Short% of Float of 6.75.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LPX is 1.12, from 1.1 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.014552191. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.25. The current Payout Ratio is 17.58% for LPX, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-14 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-14. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1993-06-09 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.89 and $2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.67. EPS for the following year is $3.85, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $4.8 and $2.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $594.26M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $609.05M to a low estimate of $568.2M. As of. The current estimate, Louisiana-Pacific Corp’s year-ago sales were $681MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $677.02M. There is a high estimate of $699.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $657.32M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.94BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.05B and the low estimate is $2.81B.