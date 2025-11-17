Ratio Revelations: Annexon Inc (ANNX)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

Annexon Inc (NASDAQ: ANNX) closed the day trading at $2.71 up 1.12% from the previous closing price of $2.68. In other words, the price has increased by $1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.51 million shares were traded. ANNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.895 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6501.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ANNX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.42 and its Current Ratio is at 4.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

On December 21, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $4 to $6.

On October 30, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $11.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on October 30, 2023, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 30 ’25 when Carson William H. bought 4,115 shares for $3.17 per share. The transaction valued at 13,045 led to the insider holds 46,175 shares of the business.

Carson William H. bought 4,115 shares of ANNX for $12,551 on Sep 30 ’25. The Director now owns 42,060 shares after completing the transaction at $3.05 per share. On Sep 02 ’25, another insider, Carson William H., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,115 shares for $2.09 each. As a result, the insider paid 8,600 and bolstered with 37,945 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ANNX now has a Market Capitalization of 392215488 and an Enterprise Value of 162421904.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ANNX is 1.27, which has changed by -0.503663 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ANNX has reached a high of $6.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.63%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ANNX traded about 1.94M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ANNX traded about 1942390 shares per day. A total of 115.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.17M. Insiders hold about 12.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.67% stake in the company. Shares short for ANNX as of 1761868800 were 9151927 with a Short Ratio of 4.72, compared to 1759190400 on 10178665. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9151927 and a Short% of Float of 9.819999.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Annexon Inc (ANNX) is currently being evaluated by 4.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.35 and -$1.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.38. EPS for the following year is -$1.42, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$1.24 and -$1.73.