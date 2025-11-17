Ratio Revelations: Caleres Inc (CAL)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) closed the day trading at $10.31 down -5.59% from the previous closing price of $10.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.85 million shares were traded. CAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.764 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.155.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CAL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 ’25 when Schmidt John W bought 7,600 shares for $13.39 per share. The transaction valued at 101,778 led to the insider holds 453,480 shares of the business.

Greeley Lori bought 9,000 shares of CAL for $159,964 on Mar 27 ’25. The Director now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $17.77 per share. On Jan 17 ’25, another insider, Gendreau Kyle, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $19.93 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,661 and bolstered with 5,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAL now has a Market Capitalization of 369564352 and an Enterprise Value of 1135205120. As of this moment, Caleres’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.428 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.149.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CAL is 0.73, which has changed by -0.6544906 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CAL has reached a high of $33.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -30.04%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CAL traded about 1.00M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CAL traded about 1745030 shares per day. A total of 33.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.45M. Insiders hold about 4.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CAL as of 1761868800 were 7619860 with a Short Ratio of 7.59, compared to 1759190400 on 6472921. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7619860 and a Short% of Float of 28.59.

Dividends & Splits

CAL’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.28, up from 0.28 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.025641026. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.28. The current Payout Ratio is 9.07% for CAL, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-12 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-12. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2007-04-03 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Caleres Inc (CAL) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 3.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.88 and $1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.73. EPS for the following year is $2.61, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $2.79 and $2.5.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $768.59M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $771.47M to a low estimate of $764.9M. As of. The current estimate, Caleres Inc’s year-ago sales were $740.94MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $701.17M. There is a high estimate of $713.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $686.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.72BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.94B and the low estimate is $2.85B.