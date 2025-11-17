Ratio Revelations: IHS Holding Ltd (IHS)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE: IHS) closed the day trading at $6.24 down -2.95% from the previous closing price of $6.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.4 million shares were traded. IHS stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.71.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IHS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.54 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 07 ’25 when Darwish Mohamad bought 1,972 shares for $4.71 per share.

Howden Stephen J bought 4,509 shares of IHS for $21,237 on Apr 07 ’25. On Mar 31 ’25, another insider, Oyinlola Ayotade, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 7,608 shares for $5.32 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IHS now has a Market Capitalization of 2157401344 and an Enterprise Value of 5515351040. As of this moment, IHS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.123 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.216.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IHS is 0.87, which has changed by 1.2285714 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IHS has reached a high of $8.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.68%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IHS traded about 483.95K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IHS traded about 758000 shares per day. A total of 335.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.43M. Insiders hold about 51.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.40% stake in the company. Shares short for IHS as of 1761868800 were 306600 with a Short Ratio of 0.63, compared to 1759190400 on 193342. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 306600 and a Short% of Float of 0.18000001.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.62 and $0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.62. EPS for the following year is $0.75, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.75 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $432.06M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $440M to a low estimate of $418.8M. As of. The current estimate, IHS Holding Ltd’s year-ago sales were $437.82MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $451.95M. There is a high estimate of $465M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $421.77M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IHS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.71BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.86B and the low estimate is $1.66B.