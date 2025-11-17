Ratio Revelations: IHS Holding Ltd (IHS)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE: IHS) closed the day trading at $6.24 down -2.95% from the previous closing price of $6.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.4 million shares were traded. IHS stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.71.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IHS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.54 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 07 ’25 when Darwish Mohamad bought 1,972 shares for $4.71 per share.

Howden Stephen J bought 4,509 shares of IHS for $21,237 on Apr 07 ’25. On Mar 31 ’25, another insider, Oyinlola Ayotade, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 7,608 shares for $5.32 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IHS now has a Market Capitalization of 2157401344 and an Enterprise Value of 5515351040. As of this moment, IHS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.123 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.216.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IHS is 0.87, which has changed by 1.2285714 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IHS has reached a high of $8.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.68%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IHS traded about 483.95K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IHS traded about 758000 shares per day. A total of 335.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.43M. Insiders hold about 51.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.40% stake in the company. Shares short for IHS as of 1761868800 were 306600 with a Short Ratio of 0.63, compared to 1759190400 on 193342. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 306600 and a Short% of Float of 0.18000001.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.62 and $0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.62. EPS for the following year is $0.75, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.75 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $432.06M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $440M to a low estimate of $418.8M. As of. The current estimate, IHS Holding Ltd’s year-ago sales were $437.82MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $451.95M. There is a high estimate of $465M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $421.77M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IHS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.71BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.86B and the low estimate is $1.66B.

