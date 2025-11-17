Ratio Revelations: Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE: MOD) closed the day trading at $132.02 up 2.56% from the previous closing price of $128.73. In other words, the price has increased by $2.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.83 million shares were traded. MOD stock price reached its highest trading level at $134.675 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $120.0077.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MOD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 82.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 167.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.16 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on June 12, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $125.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 ’25 when KATHLEEN T. POWERS bought 1,311 shares for $147.82 per share.

McGinnis Eric S sold 25,173 shares of MOD for $3,545,921 on Aug 22 ’25. The President, Climate Solutions now owns 19,966 shares after completing the transaction at $140.86 per share. On Aug 22 ’25, another insider, Garimella Suresh V, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 14,204 shares for $140.29 each. As a result, the insider received 1,992,642 and left with 82,056 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MOD now has a Market Capitalization of 6950664192 and an Enterprise Value of 7563963904. As of this moment, Modine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.816 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.44.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MOD is 1.73, which has changed by 0.04528904 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MOD has reached a high of $166.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.44%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MOD traded about 856.37K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MOD traded about 1174510 shares per day. A total of 52.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.77M. Insiders hold about 1.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 113.42% stake in the company. Shares short for MOD as of 1761868800 were 4966997 with a Short Ratio of 5.80, compared to 1759190400 on 5361841. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4966997 and a Short% of Float of 10.7.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.37. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for MOD, which recently paid a dividend on 2008-11-19 with an ex-dividend date of 2008-11-19. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1993-02-22 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) is a result of the insights provided by 6.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.52, with high estimates of $1.58 and low estimates of $1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.75 and $4.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.66. EPS for the following year is $6.32, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $6.65 and $5.83.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $762.53M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $791.7M to a low estimate of $742M. As of. The current estimate, Modine Manufacturing Co’s year-ago sales were $616.8MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $855.26M. There is a high estimate of $879.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $827.2M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MOD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.58BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.67B and the low estimate is $3.28B.