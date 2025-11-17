Ratio Revelations: Xometry Inc (XMTR)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Xometry Inc (NASDAQ: XMTR) closed the day trading at $60.58 up 2.30% from the previous closing price of $59.22. In other words, the price has increased by $2.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.65 million shares were traded. XMTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.6215 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.7.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of XMTR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.57 and its Current Ratio is at 3.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

On August 05, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $41.

On December 20, 2024, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $48.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on December 20, 2024, with a $48 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when Rollins Emily sold 1,000 shares for $68.03 per share. The transaction valued at 68,025 led to the insider holds 11,455 shares of the business.

Rollins Emily bought 1,000 shares of XMTR for $66,500 on Nov 10 ’25. On Nov 07 ’25, another insider, Miln James, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 599 shares for $62.11 each. As a result, the insider received 37,206 and left with 141,796 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XMTR now has a Market Capitalization of 3035387392 and an Enterprise Value of 3214644992. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.001 whereas that against EBITDA is -109.345.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XMTR is 0.82, which has changed by 1.0390441 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XMTR has reached a high of $69.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.03%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, XMTR traded about 750.12K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, XMTR traded about 1097250 shares per day. A total of 49.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.01M. Insiders hold about 16.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.81% stake in the company. Shares short for XMTR as of 1761868800 were 5191736 with a Short Ratio of 6.92, compared to 1759190400 on 6105157. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5191736 and a Short% of Float of 12.85.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 8.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Xometry Inc (XMTR) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.77, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $1.1 and $0.52.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $183.37M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $184.02M to a low estimate of $183M. As of. The current estimate, Xometry Inc’s year-ago sales were $148.55MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $184.97M. There is a high estimate of $188.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $182M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XMTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $678.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $677.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $677.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $545.53MBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $814.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $820.5M and the low estimate is $805.3M.