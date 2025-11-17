Ratio Review: Analyzing AerSale Corp (ASLE)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Abby Carey

Earnings

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

After finishing at $5.94 in the prior trading day, AerSale Corp (NASDAQ: ASLE) closed at $5.97, up 0.51%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. ASLE stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.9943 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.8601.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ASLE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.84 and its Current Ratio is at 4.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

On August 09, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $15.

On December 02, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.Truist initiated its Buy rating on December 02, 2022, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 03 ’25 when Tschirhart Benjamin Thomas bought 960 shares for $8.40 per share.

Fedder Judith Ann bought 2,100 shares of ASLE for $17,870 on Aug 13 ’25. The Director now owns 61,175 shares after completing the transaction at $8.51 per share. On Jul 03 ’25, another insider, Tschirhart Benjamin Thomas, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 77 shares for $6.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASLE now has a Market Capitalization of 281694496 and an Enterprise Value of 427627520. As of this moment, AerSale’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.261 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.952.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ASLE is 0.22, which has changed by -0.006655574 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ASLE has reached a high of $9.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.25%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 455.27K shares per day over the past 3-months and 686500 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 47.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.13M. Insiders hold about 29.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.24% stake in the company. Shares short for ASLE as of 1761868800 were 1106308 with a Short Ratio of 2.43, compared to 1759190400 on 1223412. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1106308 and a Short% of Float of 2.8800000999999997.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for AerSale Corp (ASLE) is a result of the insights provided by 1.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.29 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.67, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.85 and $0.49.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $99.71M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $100M to a low estimate of $99.41M. As of. The current estimate, AerSale Corp’s year-ago sales were $94.74MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $83.88M. There is a high estimate of $97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $70.76M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASLE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $343.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $342M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $342.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $345.07MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $408.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $449M and the low estimate is $367.7M.

