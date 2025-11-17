Ratio Review: Analyzing Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

After finishing at $7.96 in the prior trading day, Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR) closed at $7.88, down -1.01%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 76.8 million shares were traded. ACHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.63.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ACHR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.19 and its Current Ratio is at 18.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on January 10, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $9 from $6 previously.

On November 19, 2024, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

On September 03, 2024, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.50.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on September 03, 2024, with a $12.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 ’25 when Perkins Tosha sold 42,775 shares for $9.83 per share. The transaction valued at 420,457 led to the insider holds 295,337 shares of the business.

Lentell Eric sold 48,936 shares of ACHR for $481,016 on Aug 18 ’25. The Chief Legal & Strategy Officer now owns 47,518 shares after completing the transaction at $9.83 per share. On Aug 18 ’25, another insider, Gupta Priya, who serves as the Interim CFO of the company, sold 10,224 shares for $9.83 each. As a result, the insider received 100,497 and left with 147,153 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACHR now has a Market Capitalization of 5184678912 and an Enterprise Value of 3579871232.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ACHR is 3.13, which has changed by 0.78684807 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ACHR has reached a high of $14.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -23.25%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.97%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 52.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 87718310 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 651.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 617.30M. Insiders hold about 15.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.02% stake in the company. Shares short for ACHR as of 1761868800 were 80122537 with a Short Ratio of 1.53, compared to 1759190400 on 94942500. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 80122537 and a Short% of Float of 14.56.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 2.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.83. EPS for the following year is -$0.73, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.62 and -$0.84.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.2M. There is a high estimate of $4.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.2M.

Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $61.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $235M and the low estimate is $15.11M.