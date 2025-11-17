Ratio Review: Analyzing Codexis Inc (CDXS)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

After finishing at $1.63 in the prior trading day, Codexis Inc (NASDAQ: CDXS) closed at $1.64, up 0.92%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.42 million shares were traded. CDXS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.59.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CDXS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.02 and its Current Ratio is at 4.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.70.

On May 30, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $11.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on May 30, 2024, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when Opaleye Management Inc. sold 192,459 shares for $1.96 per share. The transaction valued at 376,924 led to the insider holds 196,012 shares of the business.

De Vre Raymond sold 1,413 shares of CDXS for $2,459 on Nov 11 ’25. The Director now owns 87,416 shares after completing the transaction at $1.74 per share. On Nov 11 ’25, another insider, Opaleye Management Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 548,211 shares for $1.80 each. As a result, the insider received 986,451 and left with 223,461 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDXS now has a Market Capitalization of 148583616 and an Enterprise Value of 158503616. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.994 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.906.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CDXS is 2.51, which has changed by -0.58015263 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CDXS has reached a high of $6.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -31.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -39.00%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 989.66K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1934930 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 90.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.90M. Insiders hold about 2.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.22% stake in the company. Shares short for CDXS as of 1761868800 were 4553070 with a Short Ratio of 4.60, compared to 1759190400 on 5083173. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4553070 and a Short% of Float of 5.13.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Codexis Inc (CDXS) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 2.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.49 and -$0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.63.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $35.44M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $44.6M to a low estimate of $32.1M. As of. The current estimate, Codexis Inc’s year-ago sales were $21.46MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.67M. There is a high estimate of $20.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.2M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDXS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $62.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $66.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.34MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $71.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $87.57M and the low estimate is $53.8M.