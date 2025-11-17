Ratio Review: Analyzing Five Below Inc (FIVE)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

After finishing at $147.06 in the prior trading day, Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) closed at $147.05, down -0.01%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.73 million shares were traded. FIVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $149.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $143.02.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FIVE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.85 and its Current Ratio is at 1.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

On September 17, 2025, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $160.Bernstein initiated its Mkt Perform rating on September 17, 2025, with a $160 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 05 ’25 when THOMAS VELLIOS bought 50,000 shares for $153.32 per share.

Masciantonio Ronald James sold 818 shares of FIVE for $119,763 on Aug 29 ’25. The EVP, General Counsel now owns 9,858 shares after completing the transaction at $146.41 per share. On Aug 28 ’25, another insider, Hill George, who serves as the Chief Retail Officer of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $150.23 each. As a result, the insider received 225,345 and left with 39,817 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FIVE now has a Market Capitalization of 8109691904 and an Enterprise Value of 9457602560. As of this moment, Five’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.235 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.763.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FIVE is 1.18, which has changed by 0.6970571 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FIVE has reached a high of $168.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.62%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1104090 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 55.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.83M. Insiders hold about 2.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FIVE as of 1761868800 were 3319076 with a Short Ratio of 2.58, compared to 1759190400 on 3129659. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3319076 and a Short% of Float of 6.16.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Five Below Inc (FIVE) is currently being evaluated by 21.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.24, with high estimates of $3.52 and low estimates of $3.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.55 and $4.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.15. EPS for the following year is $5.67, with 23.0 analysts recommending between $6.3 and $4.72.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $973.97M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $995M to a low estimate of $950M. As of. The current estimate, Five Below Inc’s year-ago sales were $843.71MFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.54B. There is a high estimate of $1.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.52B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.88BBased on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.07B and the low estimate is $4.77B.