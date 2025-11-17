Ratio Review: Analyzing Perpetua Resources Corp (PPTA)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Abby Carey

Earnings

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $21.99 in the prior trading day, Perpetua Resources Corp (NASDAQ: PPTA) closed at $21.58, down -1.86%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.28 million shares were traded. PPTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.475 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.38.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PPTA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 42.25 and its Current Ratio is at 42.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 ’25 when Cherry Jonathan sold 14,911 shares for $23.72 per share. The transaction valued at 353,689 led to the insider holds 36,249 shares of the business.

Jonathan Cherry bought 14,911 shares of PPTA for $353,721 on Oct 06 ’25. On Sep 02 ’25, another insider, Wright Michael Stephen, who serves as the (See remarks (2)) of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $18.31 each. As a result, the insider received 183,100 and left with 14,195 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PPTA now has a Market Capitalization of 2812673792 and an Enterprise Value of 2184226816.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PPTA is 0.09, which has changed by 1.2549634 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PPTA has reached a high of $31.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.67%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.29%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2577240 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 110.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.75M. Insiders hold about 10.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.96% stake in the company. Shares short for PPTA as of 1761868800 were 9937561 with a Short Ratio of 3.11, compared to 1759190400 on 10313846. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9937561 and a Short% of Float of 10.280000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.01 and -$0.24.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.