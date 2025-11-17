Ratio Review: Analyzing Perpetua Resources Corp (PPTA)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $21.99 in the prior trading day, Perpetua Resources Corp (NASDAQ: PPTA) closed at $21.58, down -1.86%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.28 million shares were traded. PPTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.475 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.38.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PPTA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 42.25 and its Current Ratio is at 42.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 ’25 when Cherry Jonathan sold 14,911 shares for $23.72 per share. The transaction valued at 353,689 led to the insider holds 36,249 shares of the business.

Jonathan Cherry bought 14,911 shares of PPTA for $353,721 on Oct 06 ’25. On Sep 02 ’25, another insider, Wright Michael Stephen, who serves as the (See remarks (2)) of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $18.31 each. As a result, the insider received 183,100 and left with 14,195 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PPTA now has a Market Capitalization of 2812673792 and an Enterprise Value of 2184226816.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PPTA is 0.09, which has changed by 1.2549634 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PPTA has reached a high of $31.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.67%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.29%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2577240 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 110.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.75M. Insiders hold about 10.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.96% stake in the company. Shares short for PPTA as of 1761868800 were 9937561 with a Short Ratio of 3.11, compared to 1759190400 on 10313846. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9937561 and a Short% of Float of 10.280000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.01 and -$0.24.