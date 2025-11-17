Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE: ARLO) closed at $14.14 down -6.17% from its previous closing price of $15.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.63 million shares were traded. ARLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.115.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Arlo Technologies Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.21 and its Current Ratio is at 1.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on August 08, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $22 from $17 previously.

On February 28, 2025, Craig Hallum reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $17.

Craig Hallum reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 08, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 ’25 when Busse Brian sold 149,521 shares for $14.37 per share. The transaction valued at 2,149,140 led to the insider holds 519,855 shares of the business.

BRIAN C BUSSE bought 149,521 shares of ARLO for $2,253,281 on Nov 14 ’25. On Nov 04 ’25, another insider, MCRAE MATTHEW BLAKE, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 18,645 shares for $17.86 each. As a result, the insider received 333,089 and left with 1,762,121 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARLO now has a Market Capitalization of 1597303552 and an Enterprise Value of 1342040704. As of this moment, Arlo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 401.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.634 whereas that against EBITDA is 1100.033.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARLO is 1.76, which has changed by 0.25912738 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARLO has reached a high of $19.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.12%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ARLO has traded an average of 1.28M shares per day and 1727510 over the past ten days. A total of 105.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.17M. Insiders hold about 3.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.13% stake in the company. Shares short for ARLO as of 1761868800 were 10434505 with a Short Ratio of 8.14, compared to 1759190400 on 10622509. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10434505 and a Short% of Float of 12.2200005.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO) is a result of the insights provided by 4.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.78, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.82 and $0.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $135.57M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $139.57M to a low estimate of $131M. As of. The current estimate, Arlo Technologies Inc’s year-ago sales were $121.57MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $132.1M. There is a high estimate of $137.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $125M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $527.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $519M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $523.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $510.89MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $562.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $579M and the low estimate is $550M.