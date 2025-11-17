Ratios in Focus: Analyzing KLA Corp (KLAC)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In the latest session, KLA Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC) closed at $1134.32 down -2.36% from its previous closing price of $1161.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.44 million shares were traded. KLAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1175.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1127.0706.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of KLA Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.83 and its Current Ratio is at 2.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on October 30, 2025, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $1300 from $900 previously.

On October 20, 2025, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $1200.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on September 22, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $1093.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when WALLACE RICHARD P sold 10,803 shares for $1203.10 per share. The transaction valued at 12,997,089 led to the insider holds 81,211 shares of the business.

WALLACE RICHARD P bought 10,803 shares of KLAC for $12,997,089 on Nov 11 ’25. On Sep 05 ’25, another insider, Khan Ahmad A., who serves as the President, Semi. Prod. & Cust. of the company, sold 4,564 shares for $900.00 each. As a result, the insider received 4,107,600 and left with 22,808 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KLAC now has a Market Capitalization of 152641093632 and an Enterprise Value of 150445490176. As of this moment, KLA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 29.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.012 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.737.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KLAC is 1.44, which has changed by 0.8287815 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KLAC has reached a high of $1284.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $551.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.05%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.52%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KLAC has traded an average of 1.01M shares per day and 1066150 over the past ten days. A total of 131.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.24M. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.49% stake in the company. Shares short for KLAC as of 1761868800 were 3173235 with a Short Ratio of 3.15, compared to 1759190400 on 3387793. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3173235 and a Short% of Float of 2.69.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for KLAC is 7.20, from 7.2 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.006197707. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.03. The current Payout Ratio is 22.23% for KLAC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-18 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-17. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-01-19 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 22.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $8.87, with high estimates of $9.31 and low estimates of $8.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $37.26 and $34.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $35.79. EPS for the following year is $41.61, with 22.0 analysts recommending between $45.24 and $38.88.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.25B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.31B to a low estimate of $3.22B. As of. The current estimate, KLA Corp’s year-ago sales were $3.08BFor the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.27B. There is a high estimate of $3.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.22B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KLAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.16BBased on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.41B and the low estimate is $13.75B.