Ratios in Focus: Analyzing nVent Electric plc (NVT)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In the latest session, nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) closed at $106.55 up 0.59% from its previous closing price of $105.92. In other words, the price has increased by $0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.04 million shares were traded. NVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $109.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $102.0.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of nVent Electric plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 135.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.11 and its Current Ratio is at 1.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Roth Capital on July 23, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $89.

On March 21, 2025, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $74.

CL King Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 17, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $70.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 05 ’25 when Zawoyski Sara E sold 115,557 shares for $112.78 per share. The transaction valued at 13,032,059 led to the insider holds 66,680 shares of the business.

Wacker Randolph A. sold 5,000 shares of NVT for $550,400 on Nov 06 ’25. The SVP & Chief Accounting Officer now owns 26,400 shares after completing the transaction at $110.08 per share. On Nov 06 ’25, another insider, Wacker Randolph A., who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $110.08 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVT now has a Market Capitalization of 17192861696 and an Enterprise Value of 18796560384. As of this moment, nVent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.252 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.526.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NVT is 1.32, which has changed by 0.45183265 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NVT has reached a high of $117.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.76%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NVT has traded an average of 1.95M shares per day and 2110610 over the past ten days. A total of 161.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.15M. Insiders hold about 1.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.45% stake in the company. Shares short for NVT as of 1761868800 were 2672775 with a Short Ratio of 1.37, compared to 1759190400 on 3420962. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2672775 and a Short% of Float of 1.8599999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NVT is 0.80, from 0.79 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0074584596. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.64.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 11.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of nVent Electric plc (NVT) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.91, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.46 and $3.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.34. EPS for the following year is $3.99, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $4.25 and $3.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.02B to a low estimate of $992.67M. As of. The current estimate, nVent Electric plc’s year-ago sales were $752.2MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.05B. There is a high estimate of $1.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.02B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.01BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.46B and the low estimate is $3.84B.