Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Rumble Inc (RUM)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

In the latest session, Rumble Inc (NASDAQ: RUM) closed at $5.64 down -0.53% from its previous closing price of $5.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.93 million shares were traded. RUM stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.46.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rumble Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.04 and its Current Ratio is at 6.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on January 15, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 ’25 when Pavlovski Christopher sold 9,636,434 shares for $7.50 per share. The transaction valued at 72,273,255 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Pavlovski Christopher sold 354,849 shares of RUM for $2,661,368 on Feb 07 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 522,927 shares after completing the transaction at $7.50 per share. On Feb 07 ’25, another insider, Milnes Ryan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 24,978,210 shares for $7.50 each. As a result, the insider received 187,336,575 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RUM now has a Market Capitalization of 1922534272 and an Enterprise Value of 1644850304. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.849 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.881.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RUM is 0.73, which has changed by 0.018050551 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RUM has reached a high of $17.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -21.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -32.75%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RUM has traded an average of 3.26M shares per day and 4326020 over the past ten days. A total of 215.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.34M. Insiders hold about 56.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.33% stake in the company. Shares short for RUM as of 1761868800 were 19155489 with a Short Ratio of 5.88, compared to 1759190400 on 18284235.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Rumble Inc (RUM) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 3.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $30.53M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $34.2M to a low estimate of $28.4M. As of. The current estimate, Rumble Inc’s year-ago sales were $30.23MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $34.48M. There is a high estimate of $34.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.48M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RUM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $102.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $102.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $102.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $95.49MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $150.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $165M and the low estimate is $142.9M.