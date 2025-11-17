Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Applovin Corp (APP)’s Financial Health

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP) closed the day trading at $557.7 up 0.28% from the previous closing price of $556.15. In other words, the price has increased by $0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.13 million shares were traded. APP stock price reached its highest trading level at $570.9912 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $529.0.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of APP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 113.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.25 and its Current Ratio is at 3.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on October 22, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $705.

On October 14, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $700.

On July 08, 2025, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $430.Scotiabank initiated its Sector Outperform rating on July 08, 2025, with a $430 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when Harvey Dawson Alyssa sold 200 shares for $589.18 per share. The transaction valued at 117,836 led to the insider holds 2,979 shares of the business.

Vivas Eduardo sold 150,000 shares of APP for $97,636,465 on Nov 10 ’25. The Director now owns 7,133,292 shares after completing the transaction at $650.91 per share. On Nov 12 ’25, another insider, ALYSSA HARVEY DAWSON, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 200 shares for $589.18 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APP now has a Market Capitalization of 187953692672 and an Enterprise Value of 190322573312. As of this moment, Applovin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 70.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 34.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 128.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 30.174 whereas that against EBITDA is 48.628.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for APP is 2.53, which has changed by 0.87147653 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, APP has reached a high of $745.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $200.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.90%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, APP traded about 7.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APP traded about 5399690 shares per day. A total of 308.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 222.97M. Insiders hold about 33.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.16% stake in the company. Shares short for APP as of 1761868800 were 16144334 with a Short Ratio of 2.30, compared to 1759190400 on 21858209. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16144334 and a Short% of Float of 5.4899998.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Applovin Corp (APP) is currently in the spotlight, with 16.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.17, with high estimates of $3.38 and low estimates of $2.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.9 and $8.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.36. EPS for the following year is $14.38, with 23.0 analysts recommending between $18.55 and $11.09.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $1.61B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.68B to a low estimate of $1.58B. As of. The current estimate, Applovin Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.37BFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.69B. There is a high estimate of $1.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.61B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.71BBased on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.27B and the low estimate is $6.54B.