Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI)’s Financial Health

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BILI) closed the day trading at $26.18 up 1.12% from the previous closing price of $25.89. In other words, the price has increased by $1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.6 million shares were traded. BILI stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.06.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BILI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.64 and its Current Ratio is at 1.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Macquarie on October 14, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.03.

On July 28, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $24.

On July 08, 2025, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $28.Bernstein initiated its Outperform rating on July 08, 2025, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 26 ’25 when Kami Sama Limited bought 400,000 shares for $25.77 per share.

GAN JP bought 20,000 shares of BILI for $510,792 on Sep 12 ’25. On Sep 11 ’25, another insider, Vanship Limited, who serves as the Affiliate of the company, bought 1,266,204 shares for $22.28 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BILI now has a Market Capitalization of 11327324160 and an Enterprise Value of -2873497600. As of this moment, Bilibili’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 108.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.097 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.037.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BILI is 0.74, which has changed by 0.3713987 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BILI has reached a high of $32.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.36%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.82%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BILI traded about 3.22M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BILI traded about 2816280 shares per day. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.73% stake in the company. Shares short for BILI as of 1761868800 were 13047643 with a Short Ratio of 4.05, compared to 1759190400 on 13695443. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13047643 and a Short% of Float of 4.5300003.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.4, with high estimates of $1.7 and low estimates of $1.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.05 and $5.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.66. EPS for the following year is $7.79, with 23.0 analysts recommending between $8.94 and $6.61.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $8.14B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.19B to a low estimate of $8.05B. As of. The current estimate, Bilibili Inc ADR’s year-ago sales were $7.73BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.35B. There is a high estimate of $7.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.28B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BILI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.83BBased on 38 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.98B and the low estimate is $30.48B.