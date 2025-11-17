Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA)’s Financial Health

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) closed the day trading at $2.76 down -6.12% from the previous closing price of $2.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.87 million shares were traded. SAVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.75.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SAVA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.27 and its Current Ratio is at 2.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 ’25 when Cook Robert Christopher bought 13,725 shares for $2.91 per share. The transaction valued at 39,940 led to the insider holds 13,725 shares of the business.

Barry Richard bought 7,172 shares of SAVA for $16,352 on Sep 22 ’25. The President & CEO now owns 714,675 shares after completing the transaction at $2.28 per share. On Sep 18 ’25, another insider, Barry Richard, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 190,633 shares for $2.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 426,424 and bolstered with 660,195 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAVA now has a Market Capitalization of 142282960 and an Enterprise Value of 27250080.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SAVA is -1.05, which has changed by -0.9012522 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SAVA has reached a high of $33.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.35%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.75%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SAVA traded about 2.58M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SAVA traded about 952290 shares per day. A total of 48.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.74M. Insiders hold about 13.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.06% stake in the company. Shares short for SAVA as of 1761868800 were 7384672 with a Short Ratio of 2.86, compared to 1759190400 on 7431351. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7384672 and a Short% of Float of 15.45.