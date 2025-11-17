Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Sable Offshore Corp (SOC)’s Financial Health

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Sable Offshore Corp (NYSE: SOC) closed the day trading at $4.19 down -28.86% from the previous closing price of $5.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$28.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13.97 million shares were traded. SOC stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.04.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SOC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.27 and its Current Ratio is at 0.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH MKM on March 27, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 15 ’25 when Pilgrim Global ICAV bought 982,645 shares for $15.04 per share. The transaction valued at 14,777,319 led to the insider holds 10,933,394 shares of the business.

Pilgrim Global ICAV sold 167,175 shares of SOC for $3,674,506 on Jul 18 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 9,933,394 shares after completing the transaction at $21.98 per share. On Apr 17 ’25, another insider, Pilgrim Global ICAV, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 143,806 shares for $25.37 each. As a result, the insider received 3,648,358 and left with 10,100,569 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SOC now has a Market Capitalization of 586097728 and an Enterprise Value of 1482255872.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SOC is 0.56, which has changed by -0.8059287 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SOC has reached a high of $35.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -73.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -81.63%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SOC traded about 5.75M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SOC traded about 11629540 shares per day. A total of 99.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.42M. Insiders hold about 24.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.38% stake in the company. Shares short for SOC as of 1761868800 were 24832056 with a Short Ratio of 4.32, compared to 1759190400 on 18339205. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24832056 and a Short% of Float of 38.59.