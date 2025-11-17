Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Veracyte Inc (VCYT)’s Financial Health

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT) closed the day trading at $39.35 down -1.30% from the previous closing price of $39.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.02 million shares were traded. VCYT stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.28.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VCYT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.94 and its Current Ratio is at 6.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on October 20, 2025, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On March 20, 2025, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 05, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $38 to $37.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 ’25 when Wygant Jonathan sold 5,818 shares for $40.21 per share. The transaction valued at 233,929 led to the insider holds 43,847 shares of the business.

Wygant Jonathan sold 5,102 shares of VCYT for $215,978 on Nov 10 ’25. The VP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 38,745 shares after completing the transaction at $42.33 per share. On Nov 05 ’25, another insider, McGuire Annie, who serves as the SVP, General Counsel of the company, sold 6,466 shares for $40.00 each. As a result, the insider received 258,640 and left with 82,973 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VCYT now has a Market Capitalization of 3150889728 and an Enterprise Value of 2784610048. As of this moment, Veracyte’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 103.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.624 whereas that against EBITDA is 37.429.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VCYT is 1.82, which has changed by 0.07191503 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VCYT has reached a high of $47.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.48%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.31%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VCYT traded about 962.36K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VCYT traded about 1348130 shares per day. A total of 79.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.36M. Insiders hold about 2.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 111.27% stake in the company. Shares short for VCYT as of 1761868800 were 6044127 with a Short Ratio of 6.28, compared to 1759190400 on 7331629. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6044127 and a Short% of Float of 8.520000399999999.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Veracyte Inc (VCYT) is underway, with the input of 11.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.67 and $1.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.65. EPS for the following year is $1.6, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $2.08 and $1.21.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $131.72M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $133.2M to a low estimate of $130.6M. As of. The current estimate, Veracyte Inc’s year-ago sales were $118.63MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $130.37M. There is a high estimate of $134.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $124.1M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VCYT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $509.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $507.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $508.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $445.76MBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $565.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $577.7M and the low estimate is $553.48M.