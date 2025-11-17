Ratios Revealed: Decoding Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX)’s Financial Health

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE: AMPX) was $11.29 for the day, down -3.67% from the previous closing price of $11.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.42 million shares were traded. AMPX stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.63.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AMPX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.45 and its Current Ratio is at 4.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

On January 21, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.

On January 11, 2024, ROTH MKM started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.ROTH MKM initiated its Buy rating on January 11, 2024, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 21 ’25 when Stefan Constantin Ionel sold 19,159 shares for $6.82 per share. The transaction valued at 130,592 led to the insider holds 846,975 shares of the business.

Wallach Sandra sold 28,390 shares of AMPX for $193,512 on Aug 21 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 1,005,275 shares after completing the transaction at $6.82 per share. On Aug 21 ’25, another insider, Sun Kang, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 65,654 shares for $6.82 each. As a result, the insider received 447,511 and left with 1,472,306 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMPX now has a Market Capitalization of 1529270656 and an Enterprise Value of 1437641472. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 44.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 24.614 whereas that against EBITDA is -53.169.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AMPX is 2.97, which has changed by 4.849741 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AMPX has reached a high of $16.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.11%.

Shares Statistics:

AMPX traded an average of 8.64M shares per day over the past three months and 9690280 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 120.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.40M. Insiders hold about 15.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.87% stake in the company. Shares short for AMPX as of 1761868800 were 15356669 with a Short Ratio of 1.78, compared to 1759190400 on 18024182. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15356669 and a Short% of Float of 12.4.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) is currently attracting attention from 2.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $23.45M to a low estimate of $22.28M. As of. The current estimate, Amprius Technologies Inc’s year-ago sales were $10.63MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.23M. There is a high estimate of $24.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.5M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMPX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $82.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $70.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $72.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.17MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $171.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $412M and the low estimate is $100M.