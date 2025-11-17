Ratios Revealed: Decoding RH (RH)’s Financial Health

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The closing price of RH (NYSE: RH) was $149.41 for the day, down -5.63% from the previous closing price of $158.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.16 million shares were traded. RH stock price reached its highest trading level at $156.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $148.0.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.21 and its Current Ratio is at 1.23.

On September 12, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $220.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on June 24, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $179.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 ’25 when DEMILIO MARK S sold 2,000 shares for $236.13 per share. The transaction valued at 472,259 led to the insider holds 24,616 shares of the business.

THE MARK S. DEMILIO REVOCABLE bought 2,000 shares of RH for $472,259 on Sep 19 ’25. On Jan 21 ’25, another insider, Chaya Eri, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $450.45 each. As a result, the insider received 11,261,168 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RH now has a Market Capitalization of 2967719424 and an Enterprise Value of 6677997056. As of this moment, RH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.001 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.452.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RH is 2.10, which has changed by -0.53142446 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RH has reached a high of $457.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $123.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -32.17%.

Shares Statistics:

RH traded an average of 1.07M shares per day over the past three months and 910400 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 18.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.28M. Insiders hold about 18.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.42% stake in the company. Shares short for RH as of 1761868800 were 3016129 with a Short Ratio of 2.83, compared to 1759190400 on 2890817. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3016129 and a Short% of Float of 21.200001.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of RH (RH) is currently in progress, with 18.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.79, with high estimates of $4.6 and low estimates of $3.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.17 and $7.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.94. EPS for the following year is $12.73, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $16.04 and $9.44.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $890.05M to a low estimate of $876.67M. As of. The current estimate, RH’s year-ago sales were $811.73MFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $896.99M. There is a high estimate of $916M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $882.1M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.18BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.96B and the low estimate is $3.79B.