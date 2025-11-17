Ratios Revealed: Decoding Stratasys Ltd (SSYS)’s Financial Health

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The closing price of Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ: SSYS) was $8.95 for the day, down -4.07% from the previous closing price of $9.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.27 million shares were traded. SSYS stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.2985 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.8247.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SSYS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.69 and its Current Ratio is at 3.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on February 13, 2024, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SSYS now has a Market Capitalization of 798009472 and an Enterprise Value of 540775168. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.963 whereas that against EBITDA is -57.609.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SSYS is 1.48, which has changed by -0.01971525 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SSYS has reached a high of $12.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.83%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.52%.

Shares Statistics:

SSYS traded an average of 1.10M shares per day over the past three months and 790880 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 85.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.26M. Insiders hold about 26.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.45% stake in the company. Shares short for SSYS as of 1761868800 were 1955360 with a Short Ratio of 1.78, compared to 1759190400 on 2087867. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1955360 and a Short% of Float of 2.6099999.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 3.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Stratasys Ltd (SSYS).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $139.85M to a low estimate of $138.9M. As of. The current estimate, Stratasys Ltd’s year-ago sales were $150.36MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $131.7M. There is a high estimate of $132.55M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $130.6M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SSYS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $550.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $550M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $550.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $572.46MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $565.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $571.8M and the low estimate is $558.01M.