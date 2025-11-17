Ratios Revealed: Decoding ThredUp Inc (TDUP)’s Financial Health

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The closing price of ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ: TDUP) was $7.48 for the day, up 0.13% from the previous closing price of $7.47. In other words, the price has increased by $0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.91 million shares were traded. TDUP stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.34.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TDUP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 285.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.92 and its Current Ratio is at 0.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Roth Capital on October 30, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On August 05, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $12.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on July 29, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 ’25 when Reinhart James G. sold 379,826 shares for $7.93 per share. The transaction valued at 3,012,780 led to the insider holds 573,851 shares of the business.

Reinhart James G. sold 200,000 shares of TDUP for $1,589,840 on Nov 07 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $7.95 per share. On Nov 07 ’25, another insider, JAMES G REINHART, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 379,826 shares for $7.93 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TDUP now has a Market Capitalization of 933561856 and an Enterprise Value of 939248384. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.148 whereas that against EBITDA is -128.365.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TDUP is 1.73, which has changed by 6.4059405 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TDUP has reached a high of $12.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.03%.

Shares Statistics:

TDUP traded an average of 1.99M shares per day over the past three months and 2556420 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 104.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.37M. Insiders hold about 25.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.77% stake in the company. Shares short for TDUP as of 1761868800 were 15642580 with a Short Ratio of 7.88, compared to 1759190400 on 14661892. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15642580 and a Short% of Float of 15.740000000000002.