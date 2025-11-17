Ratios Revealed: Decoding Xperi Inc (XPER)’s Financial Health

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The closing price of Xperi Inc (NYSE: XPER) was $6.19 for the day, down -1.75% from the previous closing price of $6.3. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.53 million shares were traded. XPER stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.1.

Ratios:

Our analysis of XPER’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.31 and its Current Ratio is at 2.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on June 13, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On October 11, 2022, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.

On October 06, 2022, BWS Financial started tracking the stock assigning a Top Pick rating and target price of $30.BWS Financial initiated its Top Pick rating on October 06, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XPER now has a Market Capitalization of 291912928 and an Enterprise Value of 263065040. As of this moment, Xperi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.579 whereas that against EBITDA is 32.046.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XPER is 0.67, which has changed by -0.24878639 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XPER has reached a high of $11.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.58%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.90%.

Shares Statistics:

XPER traded an average of 491.43K shares per day over the past three months and 558460 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.28M. Insiders hold about 4.44% of the company's shares, while institutions hold 86.57% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

Xperi Inc (XPER) is currently under the scrutiny of 3.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.84 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.72. EPS for the following year is $0.92, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $1.09 and $0.72.

Revenue Estimates

The current quarter, according to 4 analysts, ranges from a high estimate of $116.35M to a low estimate of $110.68M. As of the current estimate, Xperi Inc's year-ago sales were $122.36M. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $115.32M. There is a high estimate of $118.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $111.31M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $447.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $440.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $445.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $493.69MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $472.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $480.7M and the low estimate is $468M.