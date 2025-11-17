Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) closed at $22.83 in the last session, down -0.44% from day before closing price of $22.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 29.81 million shares were traded. HPE stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.4199 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.36.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HPE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 133.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.68 and its Current Ratio is at 0.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on October 22, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On September 16, 2025, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $24.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on August 21, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $28.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 ’25 when Culloty Maeve C sold 3,738 shares for $25.12 per share. The transaction valued at 93,899 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Maeve Culloty bought 3,738 shares of HPE for $93,899 on Sep 23 ’25. On Sep 12 ’25, another insider, Neri Antonio F, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 166,666 shares for $25.03 each. As a result, the insider received 4,172,317 and left with 1,585,726 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HPE now has a Market Capitalization of 30254991360 and an Enterprise Value of 50008043520. As of this moment, Hewlett’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.512 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.515.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HPE is 1.35, which has changed by 0.06782043 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HPE has reached a high of $26.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.84%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HPE traded on average about 29.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 30825100 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.32B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.31B. Insiders hold about 0.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.75% stake in the company. Shares short for HPE as of 1761868800 were 46725749 with a Short Ratio of 1.60, compared to 1759190400 on 47846926. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 46725749 and a Short% of Float of 4.03.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HPE is 0.52, which was 0.52 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.022677714. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.02. The current Payout Ratio is 27.22% for HPE, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-18 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-18. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2017-09-01 when the company split stock in a 1289:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) is currently being evaluated by a team of 17.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.92 and $1.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.9. EPS for the following year is $2.38, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $2.69 and $2.18.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $9.91B. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.17B to a low estimate of $9.73B. As of. The current estimate, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co’s year-ago sales were $8.46BFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.95B. There is a high estimate of $10.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.61B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HPE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.13BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $42.69B and the low estimate is $37.12B.