Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

The price of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (AMEX: NAK) closed at $1.7 in the last session, down -1.73% from day before closing price of $1.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.87 million shares were traded. NAK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.64.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NAK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.68 and its Current Ratio is at 0.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on October 19, 2017, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NAK now has a Market Capitalization of 1015547200 and an Enterprise Value of 1308370944.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NAK is -0.07, which has changed by 2.4693878 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NAK has reached a high of $2.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.83%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.57%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NAK traded on average about 13.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8387100 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 551.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 542.65M. Insiders hold about 1.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.38% stake in the company. Shares short for NAK as of 1761868800 were 27669952 with a Short Ratio of 2.03, compared to 1759190400 on 28831921. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27669952 and a Short% of Float of 5.6999996.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 1 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.04.