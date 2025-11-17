Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down reAlpha Tech Corp (AIRE)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of reAlpha Tech Corp (NASDAQ: AIRE) closed at $0.48 in the last session, down -4.30% from day before closing price of $0.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.06 million shares were traded. AIRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.47.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AIRE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.99 and its Current Ratio is at 3.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AIRE now has a Market Capitalization of 63286704 and an Enterprise Value of 52612228. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.679 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.933.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AIRE is -3.55, which has changed by -0.5112245 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AIRE has reached a high of $4.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -32.99%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -35.77%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AIRE traded on average about 28.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7347270 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 103.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.45M. Insiders hold about 38.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.99% stake in the company. Shares short for AIRE as of 1761868800 were 7114188 with a Short Ratio of 0.25, compared to 1759190400 on 15759512. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7114188 and a Short% of Float of 7.630000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.29M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.29M to a low estimate of $1.29M. As of. The current estimate, reAlpha Tech Corp’s year-ago sales were $526.41kFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.06M. There is a high estimate of $4.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.41M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AIRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $948.42kBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.27M and the low estimate is $6M.

