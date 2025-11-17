Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down ScanTech AI Systems Inc (STAI)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of ScanTech AI Systems Inc (NASDAQ: STAI) closed at $0.42 in the last session, down -0.99% from day before closing price of $0.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.61 million shares were traded. STAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4281 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.406.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at STAI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.14.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 27 ’25 when SEAPORT GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMEN sold 133,628 shares for $0.69 per share. The transaction valued at 92,858 led to the insider holds 16,169,345 shares of the business.

SEAPORT GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMEN sold 10,000 shares of STAI for $6,616 on Oct 28 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 16,159,345 shares after completing the transaction at $0.66 per share. On Oct 10 ’25, another insider, SEAPORT GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMEN, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 125,000 shares for $0.73 each. As a result, the insider received 90,650 and left with 16,302,973 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STAI now has a Market Capitalization of 30529682 and an Enterprise Value of 50360524. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 40.304 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.764.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for STAI is -0.74, which has changed by -0.9620036 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, STAI has reached a high of $12.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -60.95%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, STAI traded on average about 7.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1047920 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 71.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.23M. Insiders hold about 11.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.65% stake in the company. Shares short for STAI as of 1761868800 were 3139936 with a Short Ratio of 0.43, compared to 1759190400 on 2786322. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3139936 and a Short% of Float of 5.8999999999999995.

