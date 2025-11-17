Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE: UMC) closed at $7.14 in the last session, up 0.42% from day before closing price of $7.11. In other words, the price has increased by $0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.89 million shares were traded. UMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.2375 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.065.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UMC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.92 and its Current Ratio is at 2.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UMC now has a Market Capitalization of 17948168192 and an Enterprise Value of 60782407680. As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.257 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.619.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UMC is 1.04, which has changed by 0.028818488 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UMC has reached a high of $8.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.17%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UMC traded on average about 7.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8339080 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.51B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.51B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.32% stake in the company. Shares short for UMC as of 1761868800 were 52022809 with a Short Ratio of 7.32, compared to 1759190400 on 54732633. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 52022809 and a Short% of Float of 2.22.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for UMC is 0.48, which was 2.85 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.40084386. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.46. The current Payout Ratio is 62.91% for UMC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-24 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-06-24. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2008-08-08 when the company split stock in a 1045:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC) is currently in the spotlight, with 2.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.57 and $0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.56. EPS for the following year is $0.53, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.55 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $59.39B. It ranges from a high estimate of $61.11B to a low estimate of $56.61B. As of. The current estimate, United Micro Electronics ADR’s year-ago sales were $60.39BFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $57.68B. There is a high estimate of $62.33B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $54.43B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $237.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $232.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $235.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $232.3BBased on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $250.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $266.28B and the low estimate is $235.91B.