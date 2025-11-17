Raymond James Financial, Inc (RJF)’s Day in Review: Closing at 158.73, Down by -1.51

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $161.17 in the prior trading day, Raymond James Financial, Inc (NYSE: RJF) closed at $158.73, down -1.51%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.2 million shares were traded. RJF stock price reached its highest trading level at $160.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $158.49.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RJF by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.97 and its Current Ratio is at 1.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on October 03, 2025, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $180.

On April 30, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $159.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on January 07, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $151 to $166.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 29 ’25 when Allaire Bella Loykhter sold 6,570 shares for $146.61 per share. The transaction valued at 963,228 led to the insider holds 74,586 shares of the business.

Allaire Bella Loykhter bought 6,570 shares of RJF for $963,228 on May 29 ’25. On Apr 28 ’25, another insider, Bunn James E, who serves as the President, Capital Markets of the company, sold 3,650 shares for $136.49 each. As a result, the insider received 498,184 and left with 78,227 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RJF now has a Market Capitalization of 31927777280 and an Enterprise Value of 20748412928. As of this moment, Raymond’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.479.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RJF is 1.00, which has changed by -0.02869904 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RJF has reached a high of $177.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $117.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.27%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 998130 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 198.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 178.97M. Insiders hold about 10.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.53% stake in the company. Shares short for RJF as of 1761868800 were 7404189 with a Short Ratio of 6.51, compared to 1759190400 on 6997642. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7404189 and a Short% of Float of 4.24.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RJF’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.0, compared to 2.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.012409258. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.32. The current Payout Ratio is 19.42% for RJF, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-01 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-01. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2021-09-22 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Raymond James Financial, Inc (RJF) reflects the collective analysis of 12.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.91, with high estimates of $3.12 and low estimates of $2.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.59 and $11.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.03. EPS for the following year is $13.5, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $14.05 and $12.31.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $3.82B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.89B to a low estimate of $3.76B. As of. The current estimate, Raymond James Financial, Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.54BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.81B. There is a high estimate of $3.92B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.75B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RJF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.06BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.24B and the low estimate is $16.42B.