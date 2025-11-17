Schneider National Inc’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 21.45, Down -1.38

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The closing price of Schneider National Inc (NYSE: SNDR) was $21.45 for the day, down -1.38% from the previous closing price of $21.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.74 million shares were traded. SNDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.34.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SNDR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.93 and its Current Ratio is at 2.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on October 31, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $23 from $25 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 07 ’25 when Jackson Thomas G sold 36,596 shares for $24.36 per share. The transaction valued at 891,641 led to the insider holds 72,870 shares of the business.

THOMAS JACKSON bought 36,596 shares of SNDR for $891,640 on Aug 07 ’25. On Dec 20 ’24, another insider, Devgun Shaleen, who serves as the Chief Innovation, Tech Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $29.04 each. As a result, the insider received 290,400 and left with 95,191 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNDR now has a Market Capitalization of 3812766208 and an Enterprise Value of 4046676224. As of this moment, Schneider’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.721 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.861.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SNDR is 1.09, which has changed by -0.29787236 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SNDR has reached a high of $33.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.64%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.71%.

Shares Statistics:

SNDR traded an average of 1.05M shares per day over the past three months and 989360 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 92.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.52M. Insiders hold about 70.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.06% stake in the company. Shares short for SNDR as of 1761868800 were 3669961 with a Short Ratio of 3.51, compared to 1759190400 on 4527287. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3669961 and a Short% of Float of 7.5.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.38, SNDR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.38. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.017471265. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.33.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.77 and $0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.7. EPS for the following year is $1.14, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $1.75 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.5B to a low estimate of $1.39B. As of. The current estimate, Schneider National Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.34BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.45B. There is a high estimate of $1.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.43B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.29BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.14B and the low estimate is $5.84B.