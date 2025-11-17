Stock Market Recap: CIENA Corp (CIEN) Concludes at 191.71, a -1.29 Surge/Decline

Abby Carey

Business

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $194.21 in the prior trading day, CIENA Corp (NYSE: CIEN) closed at $191.71, down -1.29%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.73 million shares were traded. CIEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $195.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $183.0831.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CIEN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.52 and its Current Ratio is at 3.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

On October 10, 2025, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $140.

Rosenblatt Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on September 26, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $175.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when SMITH GARY B sold 6,800 shares for $209.45 per share. The transaction valued at 1,424,274 led to the insider holds 261,670 shares of the business.

SMITH GARY B sold 6,800 shares of CIEN for $1,295,067 on Nov 03 ’25. The President, CEO now owns 268,470 shares after completing the transaction at $190.45 per share. On Oct 15 ’25, another insider, Rothenstein David M, who serves as the SVP and Chief Strategy Officer of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $170.22 each. As a result, the insider received 425,543 and left with 185,690 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CIEN now has a Market Capitalization of 27394469888 and an Enterprise Value of 27302711296. As of this moment, CIENA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 198.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 43.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.012 whereas that against EBITDA is 69.847.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CIEN is 1.18, which has changed by 1.8793931 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CIEN has reached a high of $214.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.47%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 92.26%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3166150 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 141.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.72M. Insiders hold about 1.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.03% stake in the company. Shares short for CIEN as of 1761868800 were 4098820 with a Short Ratio of 1.53, compared to 1759190400 on 4852614. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4098820 and a Short% of Float of 4.71.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.57 and $2.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.49. EPS for the following year is $4.36, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $4.75 and $3.41.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $1.29B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.32B to a low estimate of $1.27B. As of. The current estimate, CIENA Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.12BFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.25B. There is a high estimate of $1.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.21B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.01BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.66B and the low estimate is $5.47B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.