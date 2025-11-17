Stock Market Recap: CIENA Corp (CIEN) Concludes at 191.71, a -1.29 Surge/Decline

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $194.21 in the prior trading day, CIENA Corp (NYSE: CIEN) closed at $191.71, down -1.29%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.73 million shares were traded. CIEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $195.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $183.0831.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CIEN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.52 and its Current Ratio is at 3.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

On October 10, 2025, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $140.

Rosenblatt Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on September 26, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $175.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when SMITH GARY B sold 6,800 shares for $209.45 per share. The transaction valued at 1,424,274 led to the insider holds 261,670 shares of the business.

SMITH GARY B sold 6,800 shares of CIEN for $1,295,067 on Nov 03 ’25. The President, CEO now owns 268,470 shares after completing the transaction at $190.45 per share. On Oct 15 ’25, another insider, Rothenstein David M, who serves as the SVP and Chief Strategy Officer of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $170.22 each. As a result, the insider received 425,543 and left with 185,690 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CIEN now has a Market Capitalization of 27394469888 and an Enterprise Value of 27302711296. As of this moment, CIENA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 198.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 43.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.012 whereas that against EBITDA is 69.847.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CIEN is 1.18, which has changed by 1.8793931 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CIEN has reached a high of $214.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.47%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 92.26%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3166150 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 141.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.72M. Insiders hold about 1.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.03% stake in the company. Shares short for CIEN as of 1761868800 were 4098820 with a Short Ratio of 1.53, compared to 1759190400 on 4852614. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4098820 and a Short% of Float of 4.71.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.57 and $2.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.49. EPS for the following year is $4.36, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $4.75 and $3.41.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $1.29B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.32B to a low estimate of $1.27B. As of. The current estimate, CIENA Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.12BFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.25B. There is a high estimate of $1.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.21B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.01BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.66B and the low estimate is $5.47B.