Stock Market Recap: Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO) Concludes at 391.9, a -0.77 Surge/Decline

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

After finishing at $394.93 in the prior trading day, Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ: DJCO) closed at $391.9, down -0.77%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.87 million shares were traded. DJCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $409.9999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $384.76.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DJCO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.39 and its Current Ratio is at 12.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DJCO now has a Market Capitalization of 544014400 and an Enterprise Value of 104153248. As of this moment, Daily’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.316 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.349.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DJCO is 0.95, which has changed by -0.29323715 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DJCO has reached a high of $596.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $348.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.45%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.04%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 205.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 518830 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.24M. Insiders hold about 10.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.91% stake in the company. Shares short for DJCO as of 1761868800 were 184385 with a Short Ratio of 0.90, compared to 1759190400 on 152861. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 184385 and a Short% of Float of 17.51.