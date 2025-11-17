Stock Market Recap: Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) Concludes at 14.41, a -2.57 Surge/Decline

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $14.79 in the prior trading day, Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) closed at $14.41, down -2.57%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20.34 million shares were traded. JOBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.13.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JOBY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.61 and its Current Ratio is at 13.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

On August 07, 2025, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $17.

Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on June 12, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 14 ’25 when DeHoff Kate sold 20,824 shares for $17.48 per share. The transaction valued at 363,964 led to the insider holds 149,369 shares of the business.

DeHoff Kate sold 8,262 shares of JOBY for $139,132 on Oct 13 ’25. The insider now owns 170,193 shares after completing the transaction at $16.84 per share. On Oct 13 ’25, another insider, Allison Eric, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 27,537 shares for $16.84 each. As a result, the insider received 463,723 and left with 692,428 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JOBY now has a Market Capitalization of 13485272064 and an Enterprise Value of 12206278656. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 580.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 539.051 whereas that against EBITDA is -19.558.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JOBY is 2.54, which has changed by 1.5686274 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JOBY has reached a high of $20.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.26%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 42.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 36179000 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 874.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 514.60M. Insiders hold about 43.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.46% stake in the company. Shares short for JOBY as of 1761868800 were 56568158 with a Short Ratio of 1.34, compared to 1759190400 on 59964782. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 56568158 and a Short% of Float of 8.48.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 1.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.79 and -$0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.79. EPS for the following year is -$0.76, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.72 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $17.86M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $23M to a low estimate of $15M. As of. The current estimate, Joby Aviation Inc’s year-ago sales were $55kFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.55M. There is a high estimate of $16.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JOBY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $38M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $40.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $136kBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $112.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $129M and the low estimate is $80M.