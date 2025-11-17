Stock Market Recap: Quanta Services, Inc (PWR) Concludes at 429.3, a 0.56 Surge/Decline

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

After finishing at $426.93 in the prior trading day, Quanta Services, Inc (NYSE: PWR) closed at $429.3, up 0.56%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.25 million shares were traded. PWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $437.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $415.33.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PWR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 104.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

On September 04, 2025, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $360.

TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on August 05, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $355 to $425.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 06 ’25 when Ducey Gerald A JR sold 7,653 shares for $446.08 per share. The transaction valued at 3,413,850 led to the insider holds 19,960 shares of the business.

WAYNE DONALD sold 14,000 shares of PWR for $6,213,343 on Nov 06 ’25. The EVP and General Counsel now owns 34,575 shares after completing the transaction at $443.81 per share. On Nov 05 ’25, another insider, JACKMAN WORTHING, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,349 shares for $450.45 each. As a result, the insider received 2,859,907 and left with 2,730 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PWR now has a Market Capitalization of 64015450112 and an Enterprise Value of 69431148544. As of this moment, Quanta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 63.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.553 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.197.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PWR is 1.16, which has changed by 0.30720747 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PWR has reached a high of $469.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $227.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.97%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.06%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 981.15K shares per day over the past 3-months and 907570 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 149.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.50M. Insiders hold about 1.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.26% stake in the company. Shares short for PWR as of 1761868800 were 4203777 with a Short Ratio of 4.28, compared to 1759190400 on 5256690. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4203777 and a Short% of Float of 3.19.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PWR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.4, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0009369218. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.18. The current Payout Ratio is 6.14% for PWR, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-01 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-01. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-04-10 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Quanta Services, Inc (PWR) is a result of the insights provided by 20.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.25, with high estimates of $2.94 and low estimates of $1.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.75 and $10.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.6. EPS for the following year is $12.46, with 25.0 analysts recommending between $13.64 and $10.96.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $7.37B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.55B to a low estimate of $6.87B. As of. The current estimate, Quanta Services, Inc’s year-ago sales were $6.55BFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.12B. There is a high estimate of $8.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.68B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.67BBased on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.17B and the low estimate is $30.51B.