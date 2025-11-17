Stock Market Recap: Spire Inc (SR) Concludes at 87.0, a -2.42 Surge/Decline

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $89.16 in the prior trading day, Spire Inc (NYSE: SR) closed at $87.0, down -2.42%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.83 million shares were traded. SR stock price reached its highest trading level at $89.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $85.7605.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.21 and its Current Ratio is at 0.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

On October 22, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $99.

On October 07, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $92.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on October 07, 2025, with a $92 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 ’24 when Hampton Joseph B. sold 1,472 shares for $67.61 per share. The transaction valued at 99,522 led to the insider holds 5,311 shares of the business.

Woodard Adam W. sold 1,150 shares of SR for $77,590 on Dec 13 ’24. The Treasurer now owns 2,587 shares after completing the transaction at $67.47 per share. On Dec 02 ’24, another insider, KOONCE PAUL D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $73.61 each. As a result, the insider paid 73,610 and bolstered with 2,425 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SR now has a Market Capitalization of 5262675968 and an Enterprise Value of 10543200256. As of this moment, Spire’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.257 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.825.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SR is 0.67, which has changed by 0.27584684 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SR has reached a high of $91.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.70%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 443.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 487450 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 59.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.58M. Insiders hold about 2.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.74% stake in the company. Shares short for SR as of 1761868800 were 2560610 with a Short Ratio of 5.77, compared to 1759190400 on 2009523. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2560610 and a Short% of Float of 5.04.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SR’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.14, compared to 3.14 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.035217587. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.17. The current Payout Ratio is 71.83% for SR, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-11 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-11. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1994-03-08 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 4.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Spire Inc (SR) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.65, with high estimates of $4.47 and low estimates of $2.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.42 and $4.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.2. EPS for the following year is $5.55, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $5.72 and $5.17.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $783.28M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $860M to a low estimate of $692.36M. As of. The current estimate, Spire Inc’s year-ago sales were $669.1MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.15B. There is a high estimate of $1.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.06B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.48BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.19B and the low estimate is $2.59B.

