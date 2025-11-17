Stock Performance Spotlight: Chemours Company (CC) Ends the Day at $11.89, Down by -3.10

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Chemours Company’s stock clocked out at $11.89, down -3.10% from its previous closing price of $12.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.92 million shares were traded. CC stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.66.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.88 and its Current Ratio is at 1.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 14.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 14.43.

On January 28, 2025, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 09, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $28 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 ’25 when Dignam Denise bought 4,068 shares for $12.06 per share. The transaction valued at 49,060 led to the insider holds 191,546 shares of the business.

Gumpel Damian bought 13,400 shares of CC for $123,548 on Jun 02 ’25. The insider now owns 123,879 shares after completing the transaction at $9.22 per share. On Jun 03 ’25, another insider, Gumpel Damian, who serves as the insider of the company, bought 7,822 shares for $9.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 77,828 and bolstered with 131,701 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CC now has a Market Capitalization of 1839174400 and an Enterprise Value of 5590215168. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.958 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.483.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CC is 1.59, which has changed by -0.375853 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CC has reached a high of $22.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.49%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CC traded 3.14M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3867740 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 149.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.77M. Insiders hold about 0.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.47% stake in the company. Shares short for CC as of 1761868800 were 13127071 with a Short Ratio of 4.18, compared to 1759190400 on 13540489. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13127071 and a Short% of Float of 12.86.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.675, CC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.51. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.05540735. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.06.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Chemours Company (CC) is currently in progress, with 7.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $1.83, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $2.15 and $1.46.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $1.35B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.41B to a low estimate of $1.31B. As of. The current estimate, Chemours Company’s year-ago sales were $1.36BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.44B. There is a high estimate of $1.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.42B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.78BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.17B and the low estimate is $5.97B.