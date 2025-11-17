Stock Performance Spotlight: James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) Ends the Day at $16.69, Down by -0.36

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, James Hardie Industries plc’s stock clocked out at $16.69, down -0.36% from its previous closing price of $16.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.84 million shares were traded. JHX stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.825 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.46.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of JHX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.31 and its Current Ratio is at 3.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 28 ’25 when Skelly Jonathan bought 30,000 shares for $20.61 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JHX now has a Market Capitalization of 9702475776 and an Enterprise Value of 11898600448. As of this moment, James’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.143 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.704.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JHX is 1.84, which has changed by -0.53405917 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JHX has reached a high of $37.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.64%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -32.81%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that JHX traded 8.36M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7924980 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 579.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 577.24M. Insiders hold about 0.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.10% stake in the company. Shares short for JHX as of 1761868800 were 15555433 with a Short Ratio of 1.86, compared to 1759190400 on 16172833.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.01 and $0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.94. EPS for the following year is $1.14, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $1.17 and $1.07.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $1.28B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.3B to a low estimate of $1.22B. As of. The current estimate, James Hardie Industries plc’s year-ago sales were $960.8MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.17B. There is a high estimate of $1.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.13B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JHX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.88BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.14B and the low estimate is $5.28B.

