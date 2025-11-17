Stock Performance Spotlight: Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Ends the Day at $65.91, Down by -0.83

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Nutanix Inc’s stock clocked out at $65.91, down -0.83% from its previous closing price of $66.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.26 million shares were traded. NTNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.96.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NTNX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.72 and its Current Ratio is at 1.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on August 28, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $80 from $92 previously.

On July 15, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $95.

On June 26, 2025, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $95.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on June 26, 2025, with a $95 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 02 ’25 when RAMASWAMI RAJIV sold 144,707 shares for $76.42 per share. The transaction valued at 11,059,201 led to the insider holds 524,608 shares of the business.

Sheppard Teresa Gayle sold 3,500 shares of NTNX for $267,691 on Oct 02 ’25. The Director now owns 22,400 shares after completing the transaction at $76.48 per share. On Oct 02 ’25, another insider, RAJIV RAMASWAMI, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 144,707 shares for $76.42 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTNX now has a Market Capitalization of 17990952960 and an Enterprise Value of 17212712960. As of this moment, Nutanix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 102.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.782 whereas that against EBITDA is 68.167.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NTNX is 0.51, which has changed by -0.03851205 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NTNX has reached a high of $83.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.38%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NTNX traded 3.65M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2047420 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 269.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 264.19M. Insiders hold about 2.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.23% stake in the company. Shares short for NTNX as of 1761868800 were 10913189 with a Short Ratio of 2.99, compared to 1759190400 on 12053191. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10913189 and a Short% of Float of 5.45.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Nutanix Inc (NTNX) is currently attracting attention from 15.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.04 and $1.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.89. EPS for the following year is $2.26, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $2.58 and $1.99.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $677.22M. It ranges from a high estimate of $682M to a low estimate of $675M. As of. The current estimate, Nutanix Inc’s year-ago sales were $590.96MFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $750.7M. There is a high estimate of $768.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $736.1M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.54BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.46B and the low estimate is $3.23B.